SCF504/30
Moisturizes and softens skin
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding.See all benefits
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Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.
No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.
Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.
Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.
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