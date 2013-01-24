Home
SCF300/12
    The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump SCF300/12 offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. It assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits

      Express more. Store easily.

      Express, store and feed in easy steps

      • with VIA Storage System
      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Use adapter to express and feed

      Use adapter to express and feed

      Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup.

      Gently stimulates fast milk flow

      As you pump, the patented Philips Avent Let-down Massage Cushion flexes in and out, gently massaging the area around the nipple to help stimulate natural milk flow.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        5  pcs
        Milk storage cup adapter
        2  pcs
        Newborn teat travel pack
        2  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
        2  pcs
        Pre-sterilised VIA Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
        5  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

