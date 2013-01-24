- Powerful steam removes wrinkles fast
- Greatly reduces your ironing time
- OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable clothes
Our lightest, fastest and most powerful iron.
With revolutionary OptimalTemp technology, to guarantee no burns on all ironable clothes.
More information
The best irons with no temperature settings
Irons that work with steam build up calc or scale. If you do not regularly descale, you will get white/brown stains on your clothes - and the steam will not operate to its maximum power. We recommend regular descaling, especially when you have hard water. Click below to find out how to descale your specific Philips iron.