Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
Close shave
CloseCut blades
CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
Maximum performance
Long-lasting blades
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Personal comfort settings
Aquatec Wet & Dry
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand*
*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.