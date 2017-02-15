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Cuts your hair,not your skin

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Fry, grill, roast and even bake with the Philips Airfryer

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No bounds.
Better healthcare.

Health knows no bounds. And neither should healthcare. At Philips, we believe there's always a way to make life better.

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Azurion, performance and superior care become one

This new-generation image guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform a high volume of procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.

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Monitoring what's most precious

Monitoring what’s most precious


When an infant’s life is in danger, every second counts. That’s why Philips is working with Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital to provide portable vital sign monitors that deliver results quickly for babies like Marian. It’s innovation that matters to hospitals, to caregivers, to Marian, and to you.

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