Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
1

Search terms

Baby bottles & teats

Baby bottles, teats and storing it all

Bottles natural

Natural bottles

 

Easy to combine with breast feeding thanks to our naturally shaped teat with comfort petals

See bottles

Breast shaped teat for natural latch on

Anti Colic Valve

Designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding

Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

BPA free

Natural nipples

Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth.

 

See nipples

Nipple natural
Bottles classic

Classic + bottles

 

Clincally proven to reduce colic* Trusted by millions of mums since 1984

See bottles
   

Anti Colic Valve

Designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding

Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

BPA free

Classic + nipples
Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth.

 

See nipples

Nipple classic

Which nipples are best for my baby?

Is your baby getting the flow of milk they need?

 

Our classic+ and natural teats have different number of holes that give your baby an optimized flow of milk as they grow

Natural nipple
Classic+ nipple
Natural nipple
Classic nipple
Natural nipple
for Natural bottles
Classic+ nipple
for Classic+ bottles
First flow
First flow
Ideal for newborns
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Newborn flow
Ideal for newborns and breastfed babies from 0m+ old
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Slow flow
Ideal for newborns and breastfed babies from 1m+ old
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Medium flow
For babies 3 months of age and up
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Fast flow
Faster flow for babies 6 months of age and up
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Variable flow
For babies 3 months of age and up accomodates thicker liquids
Checkmark green
Checkmark green
First flow
Thick feed flow
Ideal for thicker feeds
Checkmark green
Checkmark green

Accessories

Accessories for our Natural and Classic+ bottles

Avent Drying rack

Avent Drying rack

View product
Avent Sealing discs for feeding bottle

Avent Sealing discs for feeding bottle

View product

Advice on bottle feeding

Register

Subscribe to our newsletter

Have you thought about...

Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

View product