Philips Avent

Twin Electronic Breast Pump

SCF304/60
  Designed for comfort
    Philips Avent Twin Electronic Breast Pump

    SCF304/60

    Designed for comfort

    Our unique BPA-free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

    Designed for comfort

    Our unique BPA-free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Designed for comfort

      Inspired by nature

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

      Ultra comfortable and effective

      Five soft petal massagers gently flex in and out, working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

      Pumps more milk faster

      Double pumping has been shown to improve milk production. The twin electronic breast pump is the only breast pump designed to maintain the same level of vacuum and control for both pumps, which helps to ensure effective use.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Quiet, effortless and portable

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Infinitely variable speed, vacuum and rhythm — no pre-sets

      Enjoy complete control over speed, vacuum and rhythm — you can even set the pump to match your baby's own suckling action.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Twin Electronic Breast pump
        1  pcs
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1 pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        4  pcs
        Breast milk container (260 ml/9 oz)
        2  pcs
        Extra-soft newborn flow teat
        2  pcs
        Cool pack
        2  pcs
        Thinsulate™ carrier
        2  pcs
        Microfibre travel bag
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

