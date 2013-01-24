Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and pat the tops of the slices dry with kitchen paper.
Mix the garlic, thyme and olive oil in a bowl and coat the potatoes in this mixture.
Transfer the potato slices to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown and done.
Put the fried potato slices on a warm platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with lamb chops or cutlets.