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2 year warranty
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers
Discontinued
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SCF172/62
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User manual - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (10)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
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