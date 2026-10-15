Philips Support
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. Find out when and how to stop using the Philips Avent pacifier.
We advise parents to allow pacifier usage until the child is 36 months old. On our website we support parents on the journey to stop using the pacifier.
All our Philips Avent pacifiers can be used until the age of 18 months. For older children, we recommend using our Freeflow 18 Months+ pacifier.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF185/00, SCF182/63, SCF176/62. Click here to show more product numbers ›