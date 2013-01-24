Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products

Spicy Rolled Meat

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 40 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Lactose-free
Main courses
30-60 minutes
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free
Meat

Ingredients

  • 1 pork fricandeau or turkey breast fillet - 500 g
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
  • String for rolled meat

Directions

  • Place the meat on a cutting board with the short side towards you and slit it horizontally along the full length about a 1/3 of the way from the top stopping 2 cm from the edge. Fold this part open and slit it again from this side and open it. You now have a long piece of meat.
  • Mix the garlic in a bowl with the chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil. Spoon 1 tablespoon of this mixture in another small bowl. Mix the onion and parsley in the mixture in the big bowl.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • Coat the meat with the onion mixture. Roll the meat firmly, start at the short side. Tie the string around the meat at 3 cm intervals. Rub the outside of the rolled meat with the herb mixture.
Spicy Rolled Meat

Related Recipe

View all recipes

Related Products

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.