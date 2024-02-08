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2 year warranty
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent Night time pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF176/62
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User manual
All (5)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
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