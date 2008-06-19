This food processor is the first to offer you a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster versus other food processor juicers. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.
The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.
The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.
The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.
The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice.
With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.
With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.
Compact 3-in-1 setup fits juice extractor, blender or bowl so uses up a mimumum of space on your countertop.
Stylish and compact design looks great in every kitchen and takes up little space on your kitchen counter.
