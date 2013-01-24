Home
Food processor

HR7770/00
    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The colour coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.

      Great cooking, effortlessly

      Food processor with colour code cooking

      • 550 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 2 L bowl
      Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

      Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.

      Accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

      The dishwasher-safe accessories are a kneading tool for mixing and kneading batter and dough, a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables, various discs for shredding and grating, a 1-l break-resistant blender for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.

      Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Up to 5 portions in 1 go

      Up to 5 portions in 1 go

      Break-resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Break-resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      2 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

      With the powerful 700 W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      550 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      With the 550-W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Safety
        Lid and bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Cord length
        120  cm
        Bowl capacity dry
        2  l
        Blender jar capacity
        1  l
        Bowl working capacity dough
        500  g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        300  g
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2  l

      • Accessories

        Number of inserts/discs
        5
        Slicing insert fine
        Yes
        Slicing insert medium
        Yes
        Shredding insert fine
        Yes
        Shredding insert medium
        Yes
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating of potatoes, cheese
        Emulsifying disc
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Kneading tool
        For kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Break-resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenising
        • liquidising
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Housing
        ABS
        Emulsifying disc
        PP
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Function buttons
        Pulse
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel chopping blade, disc holder PP
        Colour(s)
        Shiny white, dark grey accents, elegant colour coding
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Turkey
        Yes

