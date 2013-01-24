Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The colour coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The colour coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results. See all benefits
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The colour coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The colour coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results. See all benefits
Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.
The dishwasher-safe accessories are a kneading tool for mixing and kneading batter and dough, a stainless steel chopping knife for preparing meat and vegetables, various discs for shredding and grating, a 1-l break-resistant blender for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients and an emulsifying disc for preparing food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.
With the powerful 700 W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed
With the 550-W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results
Technical specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Country of origin