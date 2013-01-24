29-33 functions

With this food processor range, you can create an endless variety of dishes, using 29-33 different cooking techniques (named "functions"), from crumbling and creaming to folding in. The exact number of cooking functions varies per model: the HR7735 and HR7739 offer 29 cooking functions, the HR7740 offers 31 functions, the HR7744 offers 32 functions and the HR7745 gives you most flexibility, with 33 cooking functions.