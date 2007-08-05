ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Compact versatility
  • Compact versatility
  • Compact versatility
  • Compact versatility
  • Compact versatility
  • Compact versatility

Discontinued

Food processor

HR7633/80

Compact versatility

The Philips food processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can do over 25 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Whisk, blend and chop

See all benefits

Micro store system and 6 accessories

Compact versatility

6 accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool to mix batter to heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.