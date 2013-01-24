Home
HR7633/80
  Compact versatility
    The Philips food processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can do over 25 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Whisk, blend and chop

      Compact versatility

      Micro store system and 6 accessories

      6 accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

      The—dishwasher safe—accessories include a kneading tool to mix batter and for heavy kneading, a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables, two metal discs to handle medium and fine shredding and grating, a break-resistant 1.5 l blender for blending, crushing or stirring different ingredients, and an emulsifying disc to prepare recipes such as whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

      Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Power
        600  W
        Cake batter capacity
        400  g
        Bowl content
        1.8  l
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Cord length
        150, double insulated with moulded-on plug  m
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Colour(s)
        White with zinc brown and blue accents

      • Design specifications

        Housing, dough kneader, housing top
        PP
        Bowl, cover, pusher, blender jar, mill beaker
        SAN
        Juice extractor lid
        SAN
        Insert holder, emulsifying disc, switches
        ABS
        Spatula, tool holder, spindle, insert cover
        PP
        Juice extractor pusher, juice extractor sieve
        PP
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel and ABS
        Mill blade unit
        PP, stainless steel
        Filter holder
        stainless steel and ABS
        Blender beaker cup
        PE

      • Accessories

        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
        Spatula
        For emptying the bowl
        Emulsifying disc
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

