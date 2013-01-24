Home
Daily Collection

Philips Daily Collection Mixer

HR3705/10
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Strip beaters and dough hooks
      • Lightweight
      Cord clip for tidy storage

      Cord clip for tidy storage

      The cord wraps around and clips into place for tidy storage.

      Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

      Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

      Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

      Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

      Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

      Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

      5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

      5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

      A selection of 5 different speeds lets you choose just the right setting for every task.

      Non-slip grip for easy handling

      Non-slip grip for easy handling

      Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

      Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

      Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

      The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

      Lightweight and designed for comfort

      Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

      Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks

      Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear, so you know you've done it right.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Dough hooks
        • Strip beaters

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        212 x 106 x 196  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        186 x 84 x 154  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.148  kg
        Weight of product
        0.852  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

          Awards

          • Whipping 4 egg whites vs. predecessor

