Smoothie Maker

HR2800/50
    Healthy smoothies made easy

    The Philips smoothie maker helps you and your children get all the goodness of fresh fruit and vegetables into your diet in an easy and fun way. See all benefits

      Push and pour your smoothie with just one hand

      • 500 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with spatula
      • Smoothie maker
      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Keep one hand free with the one-hand dispenser

      No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar

      2 speeds and pulse

      Spatula for safely stirring while blending

      The handy spatula ensures safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

      Make perfect smoothies with the free recipe book

      (in UK with Juice Master booklet).

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Silver
        Material blender jar
        Glass
        Material housing
        Spray painted plastic
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        2  l
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

