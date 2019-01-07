HR2657/90
Blend. Chop. Spiralise. Taste!
The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favourite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.
Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with the best results every time.
Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without changing settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.
When you're cooking up a storm, you'll love how easy it is to change accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.
Don't worry about any mess when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimal mess and less cleaning up later.
Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It's just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.
Save time and energy on chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat by hand. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.
Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiraliser accessory. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and vegetables into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons. It's an ideal way to spice up a healthy, gluten-free or clean-eating diet. Choose from three shapes to spiralise: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon.
To make life easier, blend your favourite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go. Made with BPA-free materials, the tumbler includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills.
Easy to clean
Accessories
General specifications
Design
Finishing
Technical specifications
Country of origin
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.