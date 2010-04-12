2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2167/41
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings, filter and mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill and filter
Pulse, Ice button
Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
Filter accessory for clear juice without seeds and pips
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.