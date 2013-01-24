Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5-l jar and serrated 5-star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong 400-W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
New handle has a thumb-grip position for holding and carrying the jar easily.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring into the glass.
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
This simple and easily recognisable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use safely.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
With 2 years worldwide warranty.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.25 litres.
