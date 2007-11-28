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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2067/86

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

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Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill and filter

  • 5 speed and pulse

5 speeds and pulse

This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Technical Specifications

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