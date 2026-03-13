Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Blender
Support
HR2061/02
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important Information Manual Philips Blender
User Manual Philips Blender
All (2)
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Why does the fruit juice or soy milk contain alot of pulp or skin?
How come the blender does not start?
My Philips blender is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you