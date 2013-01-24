Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Blender and Juicer

HR1841/80
  • Homemade drinks and food instantly Homemade drinks and food instantly Homemade drinks and food instantly
    -{discount-value}

    Blender and Juicer

    HR1841/80

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Blender and Juicer

    Homemade drinks and food instantly

    300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 300 W
      • 1.5 L blender
      • with mill
      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Mill for grinding ingredients

      Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

      Juicer and blender all in one

      Juicer and blender all in one

      You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

      2 speeds and pulse

      2 speeds and pulse

      Fast processing and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Blender jar
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pusher
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Suction feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.