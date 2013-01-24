Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the Philips hand blender's 2-button release system it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.
Strong 550-W motor for the toughest ingredients.
With the Philips hand blender's compact chopper accessory you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
