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  • Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection

    Daily Collection Mixer

    HR1459/00

    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes.

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    Daily Collection Mixer

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    Whips and mixes to perfection

    For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

    • 300 W
    • 5 speeds
    • Strip beater
    Powerful 300 W motor

    Powerful 300 W motor

    A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection

    5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

    5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

    Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

    Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

    Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

    Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

    Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

    Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

    Clip to wrap and store cord after use

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      ABS
      Color(s)
      White
      Material beaters/dough hooks
      Stainless steel

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      300  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Speeds
      5 + turbo

    • General specifications

      Speed setting
      5 speeds and Turbo
      Cord storage clip
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Stainless steel dough hooks
      Yes
      Stainless steel strip beaters
      Yes

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