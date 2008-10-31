2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1366/00
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W
metal bar
XL chopper & accessories
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.