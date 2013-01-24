Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1361/00
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1361/00

    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Blender with double-action blade

      • 600 W
      • Plastic bar
      • Beaker
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m
        Power
        600  W

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White and lavender
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Plastic

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        0.5  l

