2 year warranty
Refurbished
Discontinued
HD2628/20R1
Enjoy great toast
Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior.
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
2 slot metal
2 function
Brushed metal
Wide slot
Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers