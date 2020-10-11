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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster HD2628
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster HD2628

Refurbished

Discontinued

Toaster

HD2628/20R1

Enjoy great toast

Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior.

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This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Toaster for always golden brown bread

Enjoy great toast

  • 2 slot metal

  • 2 function

  • Brushed metal

  • Wide slot

Adjustable browning control

Adjustable browning control

Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 