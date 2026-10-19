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2 year warranty
Cooking
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Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2628/20R1
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Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. - English
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