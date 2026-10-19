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Toaster

Discontinued

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Toaster

HD2628/20R1

Toaster

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Philips toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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