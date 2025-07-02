Philips OneBlade Intimate blades provide a close shave while reducing the chance of nicks and cuts.



Shaving advice for men: When you shave your scrotum, it is important to use the fingers of your free hand to spread the skin and hold it as taut as possible. This provides a smooth surface for the blade to glide over, giving better shaving results and a reduced risk of cuts. Shave the scrotum one section at a time, taking care to keep the skin taut and as wrinkle-free as possible.



Shaving advice for women: When you shave the inside of your outer labia, make sure that you stretch the outer labia so that the blade cannot come into contact with the inner labia. Protect your inner labia with your free hand.



Follow the steps below to shave using the skin protect attachment:



1. Attach the Intimate blade to your OneBlade handle.

2. Press the power button to turn on the device.

3. With your free hand, pull a small skin area with two fingers to stretch the skin and make the hairs stand upright. Only place the blade on completely stretched-out skin. Refer to the tips above for more information.

4. Ensure that the blade is in complete contact with the skin and not held at an angle.

5. Move the appliance slowly with light pressure. As you continue, ensure that your skin remains stretched for the duration of your shave.



Once you have finished shaving, switch off the device and thoroughly clean it.



Please see the FAQ How do I clean my OneBlade? for detailed instructions.

