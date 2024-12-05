How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?

Different OneBlade models include different ways of communicating their charging status. Please refer to the information below, based on which description best matches your model.



Note: this article includes guidance for all OneBlade models. Refer to the subheadings to identify the relevant information for your model. If your model is visually different from the one shown in the image (e.g. a different colour) but has the same characteristics, the information still applies.

My OneBlade has a light ring The light ring on your OneBlade handle will flash when charging and light up continuously when the device is fully charged. The light ring will turn off 30 minutes after your OneBlade is fully charged to save energy.



When connected with Bluetooth, you can find an accurate battery level percentage in the OneBlade app.

My OneBlade has an LED on the handle Multiple models of OneBlade come with a single charging LED on the handle.



If the LED lights up continuously as soon as you connect your OneBlade to a power source, the LED only indicates that the device is receiving power. The LED will not change to indicate that your OneBlade is fully charged. If this describes your OneBlade, please refer to the user manual to determine how long you should charge your device.



If the LED on your OneBlade handle flashes when you connect it to the power source, it will continue to flash during charging, then will light up continuously when the device is fully charged. The LED will switch off 30 minutes after your OneBlade is charged to save energy.

My OneBlade has an LED on the adapter If there is an LED on the plug/adapter of your OneBlade, the LED will light up continuously when connected to the power source and will not change to indicate that your OneBlade is fully charged.



If this is the case for your OneBlade, please refer to the user manual to determine how long you should charge your device.

My OneBlade has a battery percentage The battery percentage on your OneBlade handle will increase as it charges. Your device is fully charged when the percentage reaches 100%.



My OneBlade has 3 charging bars If your OneBlade has a low battery, the lowest loading bar will flash when you connect your device to a power source. When the battery is 1/3 full, the lowest bar will light up continuously and the second bar will begin to flash.



This sequence will continue until all 3 bars are illuminated continuously, indicating that your OneBlade is fully charged. The charging bars will switch off 30 minutes after your OneBlade is charged to save energy.



My OneBlade has none of the above Refer to the user manual to find out the recommended charging time for your OneBlade model (usually 8 hours).

Unsure if your OneBlade is charging? If you're unsure whether your Philips OneBlade is charging, try switching it on when it's connected to the power source. If it won't switch on, that means that it's charging.



This is because all Philips OneBlade models include a safety feature that prevents them from switching on when charging. This minimises the risk of the product getting wet (e.g. by being used for wet shaving) while connected to a power source.



Note: if your OneBlade model has an LED or digital charging indicator on the handle, this will also indicate that the product is charging.