Dr. Savatovsky uses five or six different ExamCards for imaging a mass or a known tumor in the brain. “If there is a mass in the brain we try to characterize it to inform the neurologist for determining next steps or to help neurosurgeon prepare for a surgery or biopsy. For follow-up after treatment we have different protocols for different treatments and we adapt for intra- or extra-axial tumors.”



“The biggest challenges are properly characterizing the lesion and giving the surgeon all the information needed, such as the location of vessels and functional areas. Sometimes a very comprehensive exam is necessary, such as when a mass has been discovered at another hospital after which the patient is referred to us. We then do both lesion characterization and preoperative imaging in one exam, so both morphologic and functional assessment. For morphologic assessment we will use pre- and post-contrast T1-weighted imaging, FLAIR to assess infiltration, and diffusion. For functional characterization we will perform perfusion, spectroscopy, and susceptibility weighted imaging to look for micro vessels or micro hemorrhage inside the lesion[4]. For preoperative imaging we perform specific morphologic imaging that is compatible with the navigation system; depending on the location of the tumor, we would do fMRI or DTI.”





“That is the most comprehensive exam we would do. Ingenia has the good spatial resolution and high SNR to provide all this information, and the flexibility to use shorter sequences, so we can do a very comprehensive examination in a limited time.”