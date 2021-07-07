Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Neurovascular
A better outlook for stroke patients starts today with connected stroke patient management solutions

Team up to improve quality of life for stroke patients

Effective stroke management connects the dots between care givers at critical moments in stroke care pathways. We're with you, focused on making a life-saving difference for your patients.

Stroke care connected
 

When hope lies in seconds saved, technology alone is not enough to transform your stroke care. Philips is connecting the dots between caregivers – wherever they are - at each vital step in the stroke care pathway. The result is stroke solutions designed to support collaborative care. Together, we can reduce the impact of stroke events. And get patients back to living the lives they love.
Connecting the right people to improve non acute and acute stroke management
" Making workflow more efficient is the most important way for us to speed up treatment for stroke patients. We need to engage more quickly with the care teams involved and be informed about the patient’s status from the moment a stroke occurs. So we can make better treatment decisions, faster.”

Prof. Dr. V. Pereira

Neurosurgeon, Unity Health Toronto, Canada

Prof. Dr. V. Pereira

    The barriers we see in stroke management, we will overcome together


    Complexity holds back speed in stroke patient management. A network of separate yet highly interdependent workflows must work fluidly together. Gaps in information, communication and access to stroke expertise can cause delays that have tragic consequences for stroke patients. Our innovations are designed to support better teamwork and collaboration, providing the information and tools that help you deliver time- sensitive life- saving care.
    Treatment icon
    Emergency care
    Get stroke patients to the right hospital in time
    Discover more
    Diagnosis
    Clear the path to a definitive stroke diagnosis
    Discover more
    Treatment
    Speed up treatment of eligible stroke patients
    Discover more
    Stroke care icons
    Emergency care
    Get stroke patients to the right hospital in time
    Discover more
    Diagnosis
    Clear the path to a definitive stroke diagnosis
    Discover more
    Treatment
    Speed up treatment of eligible stroke patients
    Discover more

    Helping you connect the dots across stroke management

    Our solutions connect first responders in stroke management to stroke experts and stroke information
    Emergency care icon
    Emergency

    Reduce uncertainty at first contact

    As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts, to support timely diagnostic and transfer decision-making.
    Discover more
    Our stroke management solutions focus on improving workflow efficiency to get stroke patients to treatment on time
    Diagnosis icon
    Diagnosis

    Support fast time to treatment

    Diagnosing a stroke takes experience and time, but it is only the start. Activating the stroke team for appropriate therapy is the crucial next step. Our solutions focus on sharing data across stroke caregivers and improving workflow efficiency to help you get stroke patients to treatment on time. 
    Discover more
    Easy table side control is one way the Azurion neuro suite simplifies stroke treatment for care teams
    Treatment icon
    Treatment

    Improve 24/7 lab performance

    Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at nights.1,2 To make things  easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion Neuro suite starts up fast, simplifies workflow and provides 3D imaging guidance.
    Discover more
    We are pioneering Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflows to drastically reduce time to treatment and improve outcomes

    Discover the potential of DTAS workflows


    Despite a broader window of eligibility for mechanical thrombectomy, one third of stroke patients still become ineligible due to time lost.3

    We are pioneering Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflows to
    drastically reduce stroke treatment time and improve
    outcomes for these patients. Follow our progress during the
    WE-TRUST clinical trial.
    Learn all about DTAS

    Discover the potential of DTAS workflows


    Despite a broader window of eligibility for mechanical thrombectomy, one third of stroke patients still become ineligible due to time lost.3

    We are pioneering Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflows to
    drastically reduce stroke treatment time and improve
    outcomes for these patients. Follow our progress during the
    WE-TRUST clinical trial.
    Learn all about DTAS
    We are pioneering Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflows to drastically reduce time to treatment and improve outcomes

    Together we are making a difference in stroke patient management

    Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips Image Guided Therapy
    " The value for the patient is created across the full cycle of care – from their prehospital experience, throughout their time in the hospital, as they are teed- up for discharge, and during their recovery period at home.”

    Atul Gupta

    Chief Medical Officer, Philips Image Guided Therapy

    Results from a 10-year study on Philips Telestroke Program show reduction in door to needle time

    Our Telestroke Program

    In a 10-year study, researchers found that when a telestroke program was implemented, the door to needle time was cut in half and resulted in significant cost savings.4
    Read the story
    The Spectral CT Learning Center provides more information about IQon Spectral CT

    Spectral CT Learning Center

    No longer do you have to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition.
    Visit Spectral CT Learning Center
    Philips accelerates stroke diagnosis and treatment with expanded integrated solutions and strategic partnership

    Philips partners up with NICO.LAB

    The new partnership with Nicolab significantly advances Philips’ commitment to improving outcomes for people who suffer a stroke.
    Read press release
    Carolinas HealthCare System is using the eICU to provide remote clinical support for stroke patients

    Delivering the Right Stroke Treatment Fast

    Connect telemedicine resources across the health system to focus on more timely interventions for stroke patients.
    Read the story

    Want to connect your stroke care?

    Let's talk about how we can improve your emergency care, diagnosis and treatment.

    Get in touch
    • WE-TRUST
      WE-TRUST

      WE-TRUST Study is a multi-center randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of a ‘Direct to Angio Suite’ (DTAS) workflow on stroke patient outcomes.

      Discover WE-TRUST
    • Neurovascular care
      Neurovascular care

      Philips image-guided therapy offers the Neurovascular suite with a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services, and neuro accessories that puts you in firm control.

      Discover Neurovascular care

    Upcoming events where we are talking about stroke care

    Oct 5 - Oct 7
    Slice 2021
    Oct 15 - Oct 16
    Linnc Seminar 2021 - Americas Edition
    Oct 20 - Oct 23
    WLNC & OCIN
    Oct 30 - Oct 31
    TTST
    Nov 4 - Nov 6
    iCure stroke
    Dec 13 - Dec 16
    B.R.A.I.N
    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    2
    Contact details

    References

     

    1. 52% out of office hours: UK study. N = 45000, (Campbell, J. T., Bray, B. D., Hoffman, A. M., Kavanagh, S. J., Rudd, A. G., Tyrrell, P. J., & Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (2014). The effect of out of hours presentation with acute stroke on processes of care and outcomes: analysis of data from the Stroke Improvement National Audit Programme (SINAP). PloS one, 9(2), e87946. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0087946)

    2. 60% out of office hours: Scotland study N = 52000, (Turner M, Barber M, Dodds H on behalf of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit, et al. Stroke patients admitted within normal working hours are more likely to achieve process standards and to have better outcomes. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 2016;87:138-143.)

    3. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.

    4. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.