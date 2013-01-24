Home
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

 

For all non-healthcare product questions (Appliances, Shavers, Oral Care, Consumer Electronics) please see our Contact & Support Page

Distributor's Address and Phone number

For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical Support, please use the phone number below.

Philips Healthcare Nigeria

Philips Nigeria

7th Floor, Mulliner Towers

39 Alfred Rewane (Kingsway) Road

Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

 

Tel:+234 1 448 9255

 

Philips Partners

BEREC Sarl

Carré /343 Ayélawadjè

Telephone: berecmedical@hotmail.fr

Benin

 

Intermedic Cote d' Ivoire

Lot 311, Quartier ENA, 2 Plateaux   

Cote D'ivoire

 

MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS

Telephone: +223 221-18-01 / 224-60-73

+223 224-95-15

Rue 329 Imm. Ramata KOITE Hamdallaye ACI 2000

Mali

Email: mahamadou.keita@orangemali.net

 

El-Hanan Ventures Limited

3 Malcom Frazer Street, Plot 1753, Cadastral Zone A04

Nigeria

Email: jimmy.pius@el-hanan.com

 

PPC Limited

Telephone: +234.9.3144993

+234.9.3145081

No. 3, Queen Ida Street, Asokoro District  FCT

Nigeria

Email: ayo.grillo@ppcng.com

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

