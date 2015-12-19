high performance MRI

DuPage Medical Group (Downers Grove, Illinois, USA) is a physician-owned group outside Chicago that performs about 2,000 MRI exams per month. The radiology department in Lisle, Illinois is using a Philips Ingenia 3.0T in addition to MRI scanners from other vendors.



“We have to scan a wide range of patients and we want to emphasize both image quality and speed. Taking into account these challenges we also need to maintain our time slots at 30 minutes. For routine MR, we maximize acquisition speed for workflow efficiency,” says Yazan Kaakaji, MD, radiologist at DMG. “Ingenia 3.0T is a comprehensive scanner that performs according to these needs.”



“Patient experience is another important factor. We don’t have a sedation policy, so we wanted a fast scanner and a soothing experience for our patients, particularly for those who are relatively claustrophobic. Ingenia 3.0T with the wide bore and Ambient cove lighting provides the patient experience that we desired. We get positive comments from patients on it.”