My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly

If your groomer is trimming hair unevenly, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.
It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb that you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to the body. If the attachments are not fitted correctly, the groomer may not work or give the desired results.
If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping.
For the best trimming experience, make sure that your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.
For the best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain. When trimming your hair, it is important to keep in mind that your hair grows in different directions.
Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.
Wet hair is more difficult to trim as it tends to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry.
Your Philips Groomer may come with different attachments to use for your hair and beard. It is important to use the correct attachment on the corresponding area.
Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.
The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than those of a hair clipper. The device allows you to easily reach smaller areas, like under your nose. In contrast, the wider combs and cutting elements are designed for hair clipping.
Therefore, for an even trim, make sure that you are using the correct attachment.
Not all beard trimmers are fully optimised to groom very long beards (>10 mm) and more strokes are needed for an ideal result.
If none of these tips help, your groomer may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your groomer.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HC3100/13.