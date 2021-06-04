Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
HC3100/13 Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Hairclipper series 3000 Home clipper

HC3100/13

Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?

You can rinse your Philips Groomer or Trimmer only if it is waterproof. You can check that by looking at the signs and symbols printed on your groomer's box or body.

Crossed-out tap symbol

If you see a crossed-out tap symbol on the box or body of your groomer, it means that the groomer is not washable and should be cleaned without water.

Philips Groomer not washable

Tap symbol

A tap symbol printed on your grooming device indicates that it is washable and its parts (cutters and combs) can be cleaned with water. However, this does not mean that you can use it to clip or trim your hair in the shower or bath.

Philips Groomer washable

Bath or shower symbol

If you see a shower or bath symbol printed on your groomer, it means that your device is waterproof. It can be safely cleaned with water and used while taking a shower or a bath. For safety reasons, these waterproof groomers can only be used cordless and will not turn on if they are connected to the power supply.

Note: Please keep in mind that the symbols on your Philips Groomer vary per model type. If you are still unsure whether it is safe to clean your Philips Groomer with water then please contact us for further support.

Philips Groomer waterproof

The information on this page applies to the following models: HC3100/13 , NT3160/10 .

Troubleshooting

Device (3)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.