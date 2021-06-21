2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4556GR/97
Your music. Your way.
Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Active Noise Canceling
IPX4 water protection
Up to 29 hours play time
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.