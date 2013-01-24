Home
TAH3155BK/97
    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device - handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      Inward-folding design for easy portability

      Real inward-folding which is excellent for travel and allows you to work anywhere.

      Rich bass, clear sound

      Relive all your best dance-floor moments over and over again. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favourite tracks.

      USB cable with computer firmware for a professional headset

      USB cable with driver firmware can bring the powerful and professional function of a computer headset.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16.7  cm
        Width
        14.4  cm
        Depth
        6.9  cm
        Weight
        0.145  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.1  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        7.95  cm
        Gross weight
        0.327  kg
        Net weight
        0.145  kg
        Tare weight
        0.182  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11736 5
        Number of products included
        1

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.5  m
        Connector
        USB  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        Microphone mute

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        10
        Length
        42  cm
        Width
        40.5  cm
        Height
        27  cm
        Gross weight
        3.703  kg
        Tare weight
        2.253  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11736 2
        Net weight
        1.45  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

