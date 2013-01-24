Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your call. Your space.
Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you crystal-clear sound and voice. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable is tangle resistant. The ear cups are soft and fold flat when you pick up the headphones. See all benefits
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device - handy if your phone is in your pocket.
Real inward-folding which is excellent for travel and allows you to work anywhere.
Relive all your best dance-floor moments over and over again. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favourite tracks.
USB cable with driver firmware can bring the powerful and professional function of a computer headset.
Product dimensions
Sound
Packaging dimensions
Connectivity
Convenience
Outer Carton
Design