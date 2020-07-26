In-ear wired headphones
Your music, your color
These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote.
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Your music, your color 8.6 mm drivers for bold bass A gold-plated connector Secure, comfortable in-ear fit Inline remote to easy control Punchy bass. Clear sound
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.
Rock your sounds in real comfort
An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.
Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls
Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.
Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.
Ergonomic acoustic tube. 3 sizes of rubber earbud cover
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Flat cable for fewer tangles
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Powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers. Gold-plated connector
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency range
20 - 20 000 Hz Speaker diameter
8.6 mm Impedance
16 Ohm Maximum power input
10mW Sensitivity
102 dB (1k Hz) Driver type
Dynamic
Connectivity
Finishing of connector
gold-plated Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
35.2
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
18.5
cm Gross weight
1.097
kg Height
13.9
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 11041 7 Nett weight
0.36
kg Tare weight
0.737
kg
Inner Carton
Length
17.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
8.5
cm Height
6.3
cm Nett weight
0.045
kg Gross weight
0.119
kg Tare weight
0.074
kg GTIN
2 48 95229 11041 4
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.3
cm Packaging type
Box Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
5
cm Depth
2.5
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 11041 0 Gross weight
0.03
kg Nett weight
0.015
kg Tare weight
0.015
kg
Product dimensions
Height
2.25
cm Width
2.3
cm Depth
1.2
cm Weight
0.013
kg
Accessories
Eartips
3 pairs (S/M/L)
Design
Color
Blue Wearing style
In-ear Ear coupling material
Silicone Ear fitting
In-ear In-ear fitting type
Silicone ear tip
UPC
UPC
8 40063 20120 0
Voice assistant
Voice assistant compatible
Yes Voice assistant activation
Manual Voice assistant support
Yes
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