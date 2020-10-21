2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF683/62
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why is the bottle not transparent?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair