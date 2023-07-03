Philips Support Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?

To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.



In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:

Natural and Natural Response

Natural glass

Anti-colic

AirFree vent.

Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.

Natural and Natural Response The image below indicates which Philips Avent products are compatible with Natural and Natural Response bottles, screw rings and teats.



Top tips for Philips Avent Natural and Natural Response: The same screw ring is sold with both Natural and Natural Response bottles. This means that you can use the screw rings interchangeably. Natural glass The image below indicates which Philips Avent products are compatible with our Natural glass bottles.



Top tips for Philips Avent Natural glass bottles: You can use both Natural and Natural Response screw rings and teats with glass bottles.

If you have Anti-colic teats/screw rings or an AirFree vent, these aren't compatible with Natural glass bottles. Anti-colic The image below indicates which Philips Avent products are compatible with Anti-colic bottles, screw rings and teats. AirFree vent The image below indicates which Philips Avent products are compatible with the AirFree vent.



Top tips for the Philips Avent AirFree vent: You can use your AirFree vent with any Philips Avent plastic (but not glass) bottle.

When using a Philips Avent Natural Response or Anti-colic teat and its accompanying screw ring, the AirFree vent is compatible. Additional assistance Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns regarding the compatibility of your Philips Avent products.