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Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?

To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.

In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:

  • Natural and Natural Response 

  • Natural glass 

  • Anti-colic 

  • AirFree vent.

Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF680/37, SCF690/17, SCF683/62. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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