Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many mums. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.* See all benefits
The Philips Avent Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise using Classic bottles with Classic feeding teats only.
Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*
The Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs.
Remember to always use the Philips Avent Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips Avent Classic bottle).
