Philips Avent

Avent Breast Milk Containers

SCF680/04
Avent
Avent
    -{discount-value}
    Easy breast milk storage and feeding

    Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with a teat for feeding. (Teats not included)

    Easy breast milk storage and feeding

    Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with a teat for feeding. (Teats not included) See all benefits

      Easy breast milk storage and feeding

      No need to transfer milk

      • 4 oz x 4
      All Avent teat and spouts can be used

      All Avent teat and spouts can be used

      All Philips Avent teats and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Teats not included.)

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge or freezer

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Teat is not included.)

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA-Free material

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA-Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/4 oz)
        4  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        4  pcs
        Screw ring
        4  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck
        Ease of use
        Compact

      • Storage system

        Storage
        • Breast milk storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Freezer safe
        • Sterilisable
        • Use in fridge
        • Works with Philips Avent range

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Material

        BPA-free*
        Yes

