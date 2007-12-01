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Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Refill Cups

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Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • 180ml

Leak-proof twist-on system

Leak-proof twist-on system

For safe storage and transport

Store your baby's feed

Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

Take baby's feed to go

Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 