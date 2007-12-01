2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF145
Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.
Bottle accessories
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.
Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.