Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

NIVEA

shaving heads

HS85/44
NIVEA
NIVEA
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    NIVEA shaving heads

    HS85/44

    Keep a close shave

    Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    NIVEA shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    NIVEA shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • with replacement cartridge
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Flex Tracker system

      Flex Tracker system

      The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

      Glide rings

      Glide rings

      The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

      Wet use

      Wet use

      Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving system

        Shaving unit
        1

      • Shaving unit

        Fits product types
        • 8020X
        • 8040X
        • 8060X
        • HS8015
        • HS8020
        • HS8023
        • HS8040
        • HS8060
        • HS8420
        • HS8440
        • HS8460

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.