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  • Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner

    NIVEA Shaving conditioner

    HS800/04

    Moisturizing shaving conditioner

    Moisturizing shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.

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    NIVEA Shaving conditioner

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    Moisturizing shaving conditioner

    Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

    • with Natural MICRO tec
    NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

    NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

    NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

    Integrated cartridge refill system

    Integrated cartridge refill system

    Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Shaving conditioner refill can
      for Nivea for Men Shaver 8000 series
    Badge-D2C

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