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2 year warranty

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Daily Collection Blender

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Daily CollectionBlender

HR2141/90

Daily Collection Blender

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file
  • 13 March 2026

Conquer any recipe with the Philips Daily Blender. Exclusive ProBlend 4 technology creates the perfect environment for quick and smooth blending. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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